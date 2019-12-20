Crews respond to ammonia spill in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – Emergency responders are trying to address a hazardous material spill in Coos Bay.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of December 20, the Charleston Ice Dock at the Charleston Marina caught fire. The facility produces commercial ice for the area’s commercial fishing fleet.
As part of the production process, the Ice Dock utilizes ammonia. When the building caught fire at about 9:00 a.m., there was a release of ammonia into the surrounding area.
Firefighters were forced to retreat from the blaze while they waited for Coos Bay’s hazmat team to respond.
The sheriff’s office said winds were blowing south, which could push ammonia over the rest of the bay. They advise the public to stay as far away as possible until the situation is under control.
For the latest updates, visit the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.