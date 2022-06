GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Fire Rescue, along with Rural Metro Fire, responded to a structure fire at the south Burger King in Grants Pass.

When fire crews arrived Wednesday afternoon, they were met with heavy smoke from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire with a small amount of spread to the roof.

No injuries were reported and the scene was eventually turned over to the business owner.

The cause is currently under investigation.