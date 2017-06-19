Crews respond to grass fire outside of Eagle Point

Eagle Point, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to a small grass fire on Brownsboro Meridian Way outside of Eagle Point Monday afternoon.
Jackson County Fire District 3 said firefighters with the Lake Creek Rural Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the scene to help put out the flames. By 2:50 p.m., the fire was out.
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters took the opportunity to remind the public to be safe when using power equipment during hot and dry conditions by making sure water is close by.
Last fire season, over 200 fires were started by people.
While the fire danger is currently “low”, the burning of debris, exploding targets, tracer ammunition and fireworks are prohibited on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District.
JCFD 3 said the 2017 fire season could be an active one, with grass and brush as low elevations already starting to lose their moisture content.
ODF Protection Supervisory Bill Smith said by the time we hit August, the southwest portion of the state could see fire crews responding to six to ten fires per day.