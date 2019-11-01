Crews respond to house fire in Josephine County

SELMA, Ore. – The majority of a home was destroyed by fire south of the near Selma on Halloween night.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on October 31 at about 9:19 p.m., they responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Thompson Creek Road.
When firefighters arrived, 80% of the home was engulfed in flames.
An ambulance was in the area in case there were any injuries as Pacific Power responded to shut down electricity to the area to protect firefighters from getting shocked.
IVFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.