Crews respond to lightning-sparked fires across the region

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is patrolling southwestern Oregon for fires following a thunderstorm that passed over the area in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 5.
ODF said multiple wildfires reported due to lightning strikes across Jackson and Josephine Counties. Three of those fires were addressed by crews, with the largest being a half-acre fire on Sexton Mountain.
According to the National Weather Service, 300 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported in the area. Most of those happened near the Oregon-California border.
All of ODF’s staff has been called in to respond to fire reports. The U.S. Forest Service has taken similar action in the wake of the storm.
The U.S. Forest Services said as of 9:00 a.m., their crews were responding to two confirmed fires. Several smoke checks were also underway.