Crews respond to natural gas leak in central Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A natural gas leak shut down a major Medford roadway Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m. on March 16, there was a gas leak reported in the 1400 block of East McAndrews Road.

As a result, McAndrews was closed in both directions between Biddle Road and Royal Avenue as crews responded to the leak, which was reportedly caused by a private contractor.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, traffic was being redirected around the large leak and people were told to avoid the area.

For the latest updates, visit the Medford Police Department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MedfordPoliceOR