Crews respond to shed fire in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Tuesday afternoon fire caused extensive structural damage to a shed being used as living space for a Roseburg resident.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Roseburg Fire Department arrived at the scene at the 2700 block of West Sanders Avenue.

There, firefighters found heavy brown smoke coming from the back portion of the property.

They were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading to the home sitting adjacent to the shed.

The cause remains under investigation.

