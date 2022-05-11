Crews respond to structure fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Multiple crews responded to a reported structure fire at a building along the Ashland Plaza Wednesday.

The initial dispatch call came across the radio at 1:41 p.m., requesting multiple units at 27 North Main Street.

Crews used numerous engines to fight the fire as smoke was seen coming from the building.

The smoke died down by about 2:50 p.m. with occasional puffs afterward.

The City of Ashland is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.