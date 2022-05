MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters in Jackson County responded to a structure fire late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started before 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Experiment Station Road. That’s near South Stage Road and Marsh Lane in south Medford.

According to property records land is owned by Oregon State University.

Firefighters contained the fire at about 5:00 p.m.

There’s no word on any injuries.