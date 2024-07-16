Crews responding to Central Point structure fire, evacuation notice issued

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Update: According to Fire District 3, firefighters have stopped forward progress along the north and east sides of the fire. Additionally all nearby structures have been protected while crews focus on the south and west sides.

With support from the Oregon Department of Forestry, air support is continuing as well as mop up in some lined areas.

Original: Firefighters from Fire District 3 are currently battling a fully involved structure fire that broke out in Central Point Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post from the agency, the fire is in the 4000 block of Grant Road and has spread to a dry grass field.

The Central Point Police Department has issued a level 2 – Be Set evacuation warning from residents between Taylor Road and Scenic Road. Level 2 means there is a significant danger it that area, residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Crews are asking community members to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

