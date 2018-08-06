Home
Crews search for Alaska plane crash victims

DENALI NAT’L PARK, Alaska (KTUU) – The search continues in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve for a sightseeing plane that went down Saturday.

The plane, with five people aboard, is believed to have crashed near the summit of 10,900 high Thunder Mountain.

The pilot of the downed plane made two satellite phone calls to the company’s airport office before communications went down.

On Sunday, two National Guard helicopters were launched, but neither was able to spot the crash site due to thick cloud cover.

Search crews are hopeful they’ll be able to reach the crash site at daybreak Monday.

