Crews search for missing man in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing Seiad Valley man who was last seen Friday near his home.
Deputies said 55-year-old Theodore Condit told a family member he was going on a walk in a nearby wooded area along Seiad Creek Road.
According to investigators, Condit is considered endangered.
Search and rescue crews have been dispatched to Seiad Valley to aid in the search.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “We are very concerned about Mr. Condit’s well-being and as of today (Monday, June 12th), no sign of Mr. Condit has been found by SAR team members. Anyone with information about Mr. Condit’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”