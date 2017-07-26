Home
Crews search for wildfires in southwest Oregon

Crews search for wildfires in southwest Oregon

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Central Point, Ore. –  Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry will be searching for lightning-sparked fires Wednesday.

Reconnaissance aircraft with ODF’s Southwest Oregon District lifted off from their Central Point headquarters to aid with ground searches already patrolling since early in the morning.

The district said they’ve received approximately 25 strikes over the past 12 hours.

“Initial attack is essential,” ODF Southwest District Forester Dave Larson said. “Every minute matters. The longer you delay, the more you put people and values at risk.”

ODF said they are anticipating a chance of more lightning strikes this afternoon.

Firefighters said “If you see something, say something. Call 911 with any reports of smoke.”

ODF’s Southwest Oregon District protects 1.8 million acres of forestland in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics