Crews search for wildfires in southwest Oregon

Reconnaissance aircraft with ODF’s Southwest Oregon District lifted off from their Central Point headquarters to aid with ground searches already patrolling since early in the morning.
The district said they’ve received approximately 25 strikes over the past 12 hours.
“Initial attack is essential,” ODF Southwest District Forester Dave Larson said. “Every minute matters. The longer you delay, the more you put people and values at risk.”
ODF said they are anticipating a chance of more lightning strikes this afternoon.
Firefighters said “If you see something, say something. Call 911 with any reports of smoke.”
ODF’s Southwest Oregon District protects 1.8 million acres of forestland in Jackson and Josephine Counties.