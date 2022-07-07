Crews tackle fire near Agate Lake

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that was burning southeast of Eagle Point has been extinguished.

On Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Forestry said firefighters successfully put out the Yankee Creek Fire that was burning in the 700 block of Yankee Creek Road northeast of Agate Lake County Park.

Crews will remain at the half-acre fire to make sure everything is mopped up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Please be aware,” ODF said, “despite the recent rain, fuels are dry and fires can still start and spread. For a complete list of current regulations, visit our website, swofire.com.”