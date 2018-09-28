Crews tackle grass fire along Highway 140

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Following a grass fire along Highway 140, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District is reminding the public that fire season isn’t over yet.
ODF said crews responded to a grass fire Friday morning near milepost 16 on Highway 140. The size of the fire was kept to about a half-acre. The cause remains under investigation.
After the fire, officials said it’s a good reminder to remain vigilant, as the current fire danger level remains “high.” This means a number of restrictions remain in place, including prohibitions on debris burning.
To view a complete list of fire restrictions in effect, visit http://www.swofire.com/p/fire-season-regulations.html