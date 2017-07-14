Crews tackle Klamath County wildfire

Klamath County, Ore. – Quick action from crews prevents a wildfire from growing out of control.
It broke out this afternoon about 15 miles southeast of Klamath Falls.
It shut down Harpold Road for several hours.
Multiple crews, including ODF and local firefighters battled the fire.
Randall Baley with the Oregon Department of Forestry said, “With the retardant, and helicopter work, and then of course the ground forces that jumped on it real quick, probably about 11, 12 acres.”
The fire appears to have started along the side of Harpold Road.
The cause is still under investigation.