Crews training for upcoming wildand fire season

White City, Ore. – Firefighters will be conducting a controlled burn operation for the next three days at the Denman Wildlife Area outside of White City.
Jackson County Fire District 3 said the burn will help prepare firefighters for the upcoming wildland fire season. Crews will be using drip torches to ignite approximately 50 acres of dry grass and brush.
The burned area will also serve as a “fuel break” for the overgrown wildlife area.
While burning during fire season, JCFD 3 said they’re using extra precautions and working with partners to ensure safety during the training.