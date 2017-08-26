Crews use oxygen mask to save dog from fire

Josephine County, Ore. — Fire crews in Grants Pass saved a dog from a house fire Thursday night. The fire started just before 7 p.m. at a home on Midland Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a dog laying inside. They pulled it out and used a canine oxygen mask to revive it.
“Because of its shape and design and allows for its elongated muscle or snout of a dog to actually be put into the mask and concentrates the oxygen to the animal,” said Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire.
Friday night, the dog is doing well. Rural Metro Fire started carrying canine oxygen masks in 2010 and it’s since helped to save several dogs and cats. All engines carry three sizes of the masks
According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the fire was the result of a cooking mishap.