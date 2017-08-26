Home
Crews use oxygen mask to save dog from fire

Crews use oxygen mask to save dog from fire

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Josephine County, Ore. —  Fire crews in Grants Pass saved a dog from a house fire Thursday night. The fire started just before 7 p.m. at a home on Midland Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a dog laying inside. They pulled it out and used a canine oxygen mask to revive it.

“Because of its shape and design and allows for its elongated muscle or snout of a dog to actually be put into the mask and concentrates the oxygen to the animal,” said Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire.

Friday night, the dog is doing well. Rural Metro Fire started carrying canine oxygen masks in 2010 and it’s since helped to save several dogs and cats. All engines carry three sizes of the masks

According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the fire was the result of a cooking mishap.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics