Crews working on 194-acre fire in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Crews are working to control two lightning-caused fires in Lakeview Bureau of Land Management lands.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnerships said the 194-acre Gerber Flat Fire was reported on Monday afternoon, followed by the 12.5-acre Bear Fire.
Fire crews fought the fires until lightning forced them to seek shelter at around 10:00 p.m.
With the aid of Tuesday’s cooler temperatures and lower winds, crews are expected to continue securing the outer edges of the fire and begin mopping up.