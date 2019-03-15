11-year-old charged in Tennessee double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – An 11-year-old boy has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a double-shooting Wednesday night in Memphis, Tennessee.
Two victims, a 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, are both in critical condition after the shooting.
Police said the 11-year-old and 14-year-old, identified as David Vongphachanh, are friends.
Diamond Dickerson and her friends say they saw David riding his bike around the neighborhood all the time.
“He would be with some other little kids. They called it their bike gang,” said Dickerson.
She said he was pretty funny.
“He just made us laugh like just do funny stories like out of nowhere,” said Dickerson.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2W5YP3D