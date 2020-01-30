13, 14 year old arrested in connection with Medford stabbing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two kids, ages 13 and 14, were charged in connection with a stabbing at a Medford apartment.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said at about 1:30 a.m. on January 27, police responded to a 911 call regarding reported stabbing an apartment on Western Avenue.
A youth was reportedly outside of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
Prosecutors said when officers went into the apartment they found a woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Two other kids were found in the apartment.
According to investigators, they determined one of the kids stabbed the woman, who was a family member, and one of the other kids was involved in planning and committing the stabbing.
The youth found outside of the apartment and one inside were taken into custody. The third child was reportedly not involved.
Due to Oregon law, prosecutors are forbidden from releasing any more information about the case.