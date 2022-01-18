2 suspects arrested in Josephine County for illegally growing marijuana

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people are facing charges after an illegal marijuana grow operation was busted in Josephine County.

Investigators said on January 18, 2022, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team worked with other local law enforcement agencies to serve a search warrant at a property in the 400 block of Crystal Springs Road.

During the search, police found an illegal indoor marijuana cultivation operation. About 400 plants were seized and destroyed.

64-year-old Jian Li Mei and 55-year-old Wei Kang Zhu were both arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana.

No further information was released by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.