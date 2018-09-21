3 infants, 2 adults stabbed in N.Y. daycare

QUEENS, N.Y. (WABC/CNN) – Five people were found with knife wounds at an informal New York daycare Friday—and among the victims were three infants.
They were found at a home in the Flushing section of Queens around 3:30 a.m.
The infants—a boy and two girls—were taken to a nearby hospital.
They are all expected to survive, although one is in serious condition.
A female daycare worker was also found with stab wounds in her body, along with the father of one of the children, who was stabbed in the leg.
Police say the suspect, a 52-year-old woman, also worked at the daycare and was found in the basement of the building.
She had self-inflicted knife wounds on her wrist.
She is now in police custody at the hospital.