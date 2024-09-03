$300M lawsuit filed against Asante, tied to alleged drug diversion case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A $300 million lawsuit against Asante has been filed.

The medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Medford-based law firm Shlesinger and deVilleneuve on behalf of nine patients who survived and the families of nine patients who died.

The lawsuit alleges that Asante did not follow safety protocols and prevent a nurse from replacing fentanyl, meant for patients, with tap water.

Former Asante nurse, Dani Marie Schofield is now facing 44 counts of second-degree assault in connection with the alleged drug diversion case at Asante’s Rogue Regional Medical Center.

According to Medford police, Schofield diverted patients’ liquid fentanyl for her personal use and replaced it with tap water, causing serious infections.

After her arrest this summer, Schofield is out on bail and awaiting trial in the criminal case.

Another civil lawsuit was filed against Asante earlier this year.

