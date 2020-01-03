$50,000 reward still on the table in Siskiyou County homicide case

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for tips about a Siskiyou County homicide investigation.
On April 8, 2019, a man’s body was found in a ravine northwest of Yreka near the Klamath River. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson.
After an autopsy, investigators concluded Hodgson died from gunshot wounds.
After a search of the area, Hodgson’s pickup truck was found along with his dog, which was alive and well.
Detectives said they’ve served search warrants and gained some potential evidence in the case, but the leads are starting to dry up.
Hodgson lived in the Klamath River area before his death. He also has ties to Santa Cruz, California.
There is a reward of up to $50,000 for additional information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. “Virtually any information could be important to the case,” the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “There is a good chance someone in Siskiyou County knows something about Mr. Hodgson’s case. We have disseminated a news release in the Santa Cruz County area as well, in the hopes of obtaining additional investigative leads in this case. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Siskiyou County, Oregon, and Santa Cruz County news outlets for helping us with this important case. Any information about Spencer’s activities prior to the April 8, 2019 incident, even of a minor nature, and any other leads about this homicide could be pivotal in this case. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact an SCSO detective at (530) 842-8318 and refer to SCSO Case Number 1-19-0547.”