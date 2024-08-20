Accused kidnapper Negasi Zuberi makes statement in pre-trial court

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a woman from Seattle and holding her in a makeshift cell in his home was back in federal court in Medford Tuesday.

Negasi Zuberi is facing eight charges including felony kidnapping, illegally possessing firearms, and attempted escape from the Jackson County Jail.

During the pre-trial hearing, Zuberi made a statement to the court denouncing the government and police as liars for saying he used a child as a human shield during his arrest in Reno, Nevada.

Prosecutors will be bringing in a handwriting expert to confirm Zuberi had journals detailing his plans to kidnap women and imprison them to create an “underground army.”

Judge Michael McShane overruled the defense on numerous motions to dismiss evidence.

The court expects a three week jury trial starting October 17.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.