Alleged I-5 shooter indicted by grand jury

MEDFORD, Ore. – A UPS driver accused of a multi-county shooting spree was formally indicted by a local grand jury.

Oregon State Police said 49-year-old Kenneth Alan Ayers was arrested this past August in connection with a string of shootings on Interstate 5 between Douglas and Jackson Counties.

According to police, Ayers shot at vehicles from his UPS truck.

On December 10, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Ayers was formally indicted by a grand jury on a total of 34 counts for eight different shootings on I-5. Charges include three counts of attempted murder.

Douglas and Josephine County have allowed Ayers to be tried in Jackson County for all charges.

