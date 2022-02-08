Another arrest made in Klamath Falls shooting investigation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Another suspect was arrested during an investigation into a pair of shootings in Klamath Falls.

Police said there were two separate shooting incidents in the city on January 22 and February 1. While nobody was hurt, there appeared to be an intent to cause injury or death.

On February 6, the Klamath Falls Police Department searched a home in the 5500 block of Gatewood Drive as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the search, officers said they found three suspects who were convicted felons with guns. Drugs were also found in the home.

Two of the suspects were identified as Jonathan Mitchell Tune and Mekala Jade Rawlins. They were lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder and felon in possession of firearms, among other gun-related charges. A third suspect, Benjamin Christopher Sorenson, was arrested for several drug charges and for being a felon in possession of firearms.

By February 7, the investigation led police to a home in the 6000 block of Shasta Way. There, police reportedly found four handguns, two ounces of fentanyl, one ounce of methamphetamine, and a half-ounce of heroin. Other evidence of possible drug dealing was also found during the search, including a large amount of cash.

The man who was living at the Shasta Way address, identified as 36-year-old Daniel James Beverly, was arrested on numerous drug charges and for being a felon in possession of guns.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department.