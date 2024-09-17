Ashland man indicted on over 20 counts related to child sex crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An Ashland man remains in jail after being indicted Tuesday on over 20 counts related to child sex crimes.

NBC5 News previously reported, 68-year-old Craig Albert Johnson was arrested on July 30 after the Central Point Police Department received a report of potential sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old.

During the investigation, police learned that Johnson was employed at the Children’s World Montessori School in Ashland. They also say they found evidence that additional instances of child exploitation took place at the school.

As a result of Tuesday’s indictment, Johnson faces a total of 20 counts of using a child, or attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, as well as two counts of encouraging child sex abuse, and one count of invasion of privacy.

Police say there are six known victims in the Ashland area, however the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lacie Six with the Ashland Police Department at 541-552-2125.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.