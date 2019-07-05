Body of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck found

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL/NBC) – Utah investigators found the body of a missing college student.
23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck vanished June 17th after taking a ride share from Salt Lake City International Airport to a city park.
Surveillance images from the airport are the last known of the University of Utah student.
Cell phone data leading investigators to a home near the park where they say they found evidence linked to Lueck. Police arrested the homeowner, 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi, on June 28th.
On Friday, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown shared that investigators have found Lueck’s body. “In the wake of this tragic, tragic incident, I am relieved and grief-stricken to report that we have recovered Mackenzie Lueck from Logan Canyon,” he said.
Ajayi is currently being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill said, “At this stage, we will move forward, screening of formal charges, that will happen early part of next week.”