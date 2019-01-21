Burglary suspect sought by Ashland police

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect who broke into an Ashland jewelry store over the weekend.
According to the Ashland Police Department, a person broke into J. Austin Coin and Jewelry at the Ashland Shopping Center on Saturday night.
A surveillance image of the suspect released by APD shows a person wearing a red or orange hoodie and dark-colored gloves.
Police didn’t say how the suspect got into the store or what, if any, items were stolen.
If you’re able to identify the suspect or know any additional information about the burglary, call Ashland police at 541-488-2211.