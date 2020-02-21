California drug trafficking suspects arrested in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives took a pair of suspected drug traffickers off the streets in Jackson County.
Medford police said over the last few months, the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) task force has been tracking two men from San Diego who were suspected of bringing methamphetamine into Southern Oregon.
On February 6, police said they saw the suspects traveling in a rented van on Interstate 5 near milepost 13. Officers searched the van and found 5.6 pounds of meth inside.
The suspects, 37-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco and 25-year-old Jhony Alfredo Martines, were arrested for unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.