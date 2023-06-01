Central Point home searched for evidence of child pornography

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A joint law enforcement task force searched a Central Point home in connection with a child pornography case.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of Thursday, June 1, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Forest Glen Drive.

Digital devices seized during the search will be forensically examined for any evidence of child pornography, JCSO said.

Detectives are reportedly interviewing the people involved and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided by JCSO.

