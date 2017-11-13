CHP steps in after family’s misfortune

YREKA, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he helped an elderly woman and her daughter in the aftermath of a police pursuit.
On November 12, multiple witnesses reported seeing a reckless driver on headed north on Interstate five near Yreka. The driver–identified as 57-year-old Kentucky resident Terry Allen Burchett–didn’t yield. Instead, he accelerated at speeds over 100 miles-per-hour.
Burchett’s vehicle didn’t stop until it slammed into the back of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. He was arrested on charges of reckless endangering, evading police and driving under the influence.
The occupants of the now disabled Jetta– Debrah Prinzing and her mom, Anita–were on their way to Medford’s airport. That’s when CHP stepped in and drove the pair up to Medford. It was a situation that exemplified CHP’s mission of “Safety, Service, and Security.”