Construction zone flagger struck by car, driver arrested

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who struck a flagger holding a stop sign at an active construction zone near Costco on Friday.
The sheriff’s office says that around noon it received reports of an incident at the construction zone on Table Rock Road between Airport Road and Hamrick Road. According to witnesses, a car was driving in the southbound lane and expressed irritation at the traffic control and construction.
The driver, Martin Ward Noland, 54, then continued to drive past the flagger holding a stop sign, striking them in the leg and running over the flagger’s sign. The sheriff’s office says that Noland encountered a second flagger and was ultimately forced to stop due to a construction vehicle in the roadway.
A Knife River Corporation supervisor apparently spoke with Noland and then called 911 as he drove off through the construction zone once it was cleared.
Deputies were able to locate Noland about an hour later and have since lodged him in the Jackson County jail.
Noland is being charged with two counts of recklessly endangering a highway worker, one count of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and harassment.
Anyone who witnessed the Friday incident is asked to call Deputy John Richmond at (541) 774-6800. Refer to case #18-11537.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.