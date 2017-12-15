Crash shuts down I-5, determined to be “road rage” incident

Home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Talent man lost his life in an apparent road rage crash on Interstate 5 just south of Medford.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a reported motorcycle crash on December 14 at around 4:00 p.m.

An investigation revealed 25-year-old Kevin Mayo from Talent was on his motorcycle traveling northbound when he encountered a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Raleigh Rodrigues, also from Talent.

Several miles after the first encounter, troopers determined Rodrigues intentionally swerved and forced Mayo off the roadway. He later died from his injuries.

OSP is calling it a “road rage incident.”

Rodrigues was lodged in the Jackson County jail charged with manslaughter in the first degree and manslaughter in the second degree.

The crash and subsequent investigation promoted the total closure of both lanes of Interstate 5. Later on in the evening, most lanes were re-opened while crash reconstruction crews worked in the northbound fast lane.

