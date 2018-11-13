Dead body found in ditch near greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police are investigating the death of a man after he was found in an irrigation ditch off a bike path near the greenway.
He was found near the intersection of Biddle and Stevens roads.
Details are limited but Medford police say they were called to the scene around 4:30 Monday afternoon.
Police did shut down one lane near the intersection.
Oregon State Police Forensics team is still investigating the death.
