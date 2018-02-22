Home
Footprints in the snow lead police to burglary suspect

Footprints in the snow lead police to burglary suspect

Crime Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police were able to track down a burglary suspect early Thursday morning by following footprints in the freshly fallen snow.

“Definitely a bad morning to commit a burglary,” Lt. Kerry Curtis said.

Officers arrested Mickey Galatz on charges of theft, burglary, and criminal mischief, after police say he stole a compressor from Rogue Automotive. Police were notified of an alarm sounding at the business around 5:30 am. After responding, they noticed a set of footprints, and wheel tracks in the snow.

“We were able to follow those tracks, they took us right to a residence on North Central, and at that point we actually saw, we could see in a back shed the air compressor covered in snow,” Lt. Kerry Curtis said.

As a result, Galatz and the compressor were both taken into police custody. While the snow cleared the path to this arrest, police say Rogue Automotive has the right idea to protect their business year round.

“Had there not been snow, we would have still had that video surveillance, and that would aid in our investigation,” Lt. Kerry Curtis said. “It probably wouldn’t have been solved as quickly, but it certainly was a useful tool.”

The investigation is still open. Detectives are working to determine if Galatz is connected to other recent burglaries. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics