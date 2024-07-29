Former Asante Nurse’s trial for drug diversion postponed

MEDFORD, Ore. – The trial against former Asante nurse, Dani Marie Schofield, has been postponed following recent motions filed by her new lawyer.

Schofield is facing 44 counts of second-degree assault in connection with the alleged drug diversion case at Asante’s Rogue Regional Medical center.

According to court documents, she recently requested travel permission to meet with her new attorney, Kristen Winemiller of Pacific Northwest Law LLP, in Portland and Washington over the weekend.

This follows two motions filed to disqualify Judge Kelly Ravassipour and Judge Laura Cromwell, both of which were granted.

Idiart Law Group has filed a civil lawsuit against Asante and Schofield on behalf of the estate of Horace Wilson, who passed away while hospitalized at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (RRMC). That lawsuit alleges that Schofield substituted Wilson’s prescribed fentanyl with unsterilized tap water, causing a bacterial infection and subsequent decline in his health.

Additional law firms are also representing clients who intend to sue Asante and potentially Schofield. However, it is common for civil cases of this nature to be delayed until the conclusion of any related criminal proceedings.

The criminal pre-trial conference is now set for September 9th at 9:00am.

NBC5 News first broke the story about the alleged drug diversion investigation back in December of 2023.

