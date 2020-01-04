Former G.P. officer manager sentenced for embezzling $1.6M

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A former office manager pleaded guilty to stealing $1.6 million from a Grants Pass medical clinic.
59-year old Marie Ann Woodward will serve 80 months in prison. She’ll also have to pay the full restitution as well as serve two years of post-prison supervision.
Woodward was charged with eight counts of aggravated theft after she was caught stealing from the clinic in April of last year.
Dr. Rick Williams is the co-owner of Mountainview Family Practice. He said, “She was part of our family as you saw, we had a lot of representation in that room, we’ve been a strong practice for many years, and having a family member do that to you is devastating.”
The prosecution alleged Woodward used the money from the clinic to pay credit card debt, pay for her son’s rent, and buy him cars, including a Tesla.
When the crime was uncovered, Mountainview family practice had fallen $200,000 in debt, they’ve since recovered.