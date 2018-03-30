Grants Pass man accused of child neglect after young girl found wandering

Courtesy: Grants Pass Department of Public Safety
Grants Pass, Ore. — A Grants Pass man is facing child neglect charges, after officers with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety were alerted to a young girl wandering on her own on Thursday. Robert Alan Mugleston, 31, was taken into custody after officers determined he was charged with watching the girl.
Police say they first learned of the missing girl, who they believe is 2-3 years old, after she crossed Williams Highway and approached Banner Bank. Employees from the bank called police, and watched the girl until officers arrived.
Police posted a picture of the girl on the Department’s Facebook page in an attempt to locate her parents. A short time later, the girl’s mother connected with police, and was reunited with her daughter.
After speaking with other people involved, police determined the girl had wandered away earlier in the same day. Mugleston was arrested and booked in the Josephine County Jail on a charge of Child Neglect II.
