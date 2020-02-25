Grants Pass man accused of trying to lure a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested in Grants Pass for allegedly trying to lure a minor.
Police said 20-year-old Christopher Kole Smith contacted an underage boy via social media. He reportedly invited the boy to his home for sex. He also exchanged illicit photos with the boy, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.
Smith was arrested on February 25, 2020, for online sexual corruption of a minor and luring a minor, both felonies. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
GPDPS did not release any further information about the case.