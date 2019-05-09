Grants Pass man enters plea for fatal hit and run crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man jailed in connection with a fatal hit and run pleaded guilty to a number of charges in the case Wednesday.
Police said in the early morning hours of November 23, 2018, 25-year old Anthony Boyd Mooney drank eight beers before he got behind the wheel of his vehicle. He also consumed marijuana the day before.
When Mooney reached the intersection of Northwest 6th Street and F Street in Grants Pass, he hit 31-year-old Joshua Perdue while he was crossing the road.
Perdue was pronounced dead a short time later at Three Rivers Medical Center.
Mooney later told officers he knew he had hit someone, but kept driving because he was not only “buzzed” from drinking, but he also had a suspended license and no insurance. Boyd said he continued on to a 7-Eleven to buy more alcohol.
Reports also indicate while Mooney was at the 7-Eleven, he noticed his front grill was damaged and hanging off his car. He said he moved it back into place, but when police found the vehicle, the grill was missing.
Through all of this, not once did he call 911 about hitting someone with his car.
As police were investigating, Mooney contacted their office later on in the afternoon to report he had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian. Officers then seized the car involved as evidence and took Mooney into custody.
The grill from Mooney’s vehicle was later found in a burn pile. He eventually made statements describing his actions as an attempt to erase any evidence.
Court documents show that on May 8, 2019, Mooney entered pleas of guilty for criminally negligent homicide, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Mooney’s status related to a fourth charge, tampering with physical evidence, has not yet been determined and the case remains open.