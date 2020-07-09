Home
Grants Pass murder suspect arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Grants Pass murder case.

Oregon State Police said on the afternoon of June 24, 55-year-old Theodore Homer Robison was shot dead at the corner of Pinecrest Drive and Tiffany Way.

On July 2, police announced Bret Alan Hagenno was a suspect in the case. He was considered armed and dangerous.

On July 8, investigators found that Hagenno was associated with a particular vehicle. That vehicle was located by 2:00 that afternoon on Highway 238 near Jaynes Drive.

OSP, along with Grants Pass police, found Hagenno inside the vehicle and took him into custody. He’s now behind bars in the Josephine County Jail charged with murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

