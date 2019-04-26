Grants Pass suspect arrested twice within a few hours

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested twice within the span of a few hours in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on April 25 at about 8:00 p.m., 40-year-old Grants Pass resident Dawayne H. Madden was arrested for throwing rocks through vehicle windows on Northeast Beacon Drive.
Madden was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was later released.
At 12:11 a.m. that same night, police said Madden returned to Northeast Beacon Drive and participated in a fight. During that fight, a 32-year-old man sustained injuries to his head and had to be sent to the hospital.
Madden was later located and arrested for assault.
As of 11:00 Friday, Madden was listed as in custody, according to jail logs.