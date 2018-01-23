Hatchard gets 15 years for manslaughter

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting.
Daryl Dean Hatchard was initially charged with murder for shooting and killing Kameron Stewart.
The shooting happened behind Hatchard’s Cannon Avenue home in June of 2016.
Prosecutors aren’t releasing many details about what sparked the shooting.
“It’s my understanding that there was an argument between the two, they did know each other,” said Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “In the course of the argument, Mr. Hatchard pulled a gun.”
Hatchard could have faced a 25-year sentence on the murder charge but pleaded ‘guilty’ to a lesser charge of manslaughter earlier this month as part of a plea agreement.
“There was some evidentiary issues that we potentially had, regarding witnesses and legal issues,” explained D.A. Costello.
Hatchard was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with credit for time served.
Hatchard did not make any comments during the sentencing hearing.
Daryl Hatchard will not be eligible for early release, he must also submit to 3 years of post-prison supervision.