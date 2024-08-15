Jackson County approves $242K contract with Addictions Recovery Center

Posted by Ethan Quin August 15, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – In a move aimed at addressing addiction and improving public safety, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract with the Addictions Recovery Center (ARC).

The $242,520 contract will fund drug and alcohol treatment services, including the operation of a residential sobering facility in Medford.

The decision, made at the board’s meeting Wednesday, was met with support from officials who believe ARC’s services will offer a cost-effective solution to the challenges posed by addiction. The contract is expected to reduce reliance on jail and emergency room visits while providing crucial support to those struggling with substance abuse.

The approved contract will be effective retroactively from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

Ethan Quin
