Jackson County voters divided on proposed jail funding measure

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A recent survey of 400 Jackson County voters reveals a near-even split in support for a potential ballot measure to fund a new county jail. While 43% of respondents favored the measure, 42% opposed it, with the remainder undecided.

The survey, conducted by DHM Research was shown at the county commissioners meeting, aimed to gauge voter sentiment on a variety of issues, with homelessness topping the list of concerns. The proposed jail would replace the existing overcrowded facility.

Support for the measure was stronger among registered Republicans than Democrats, with many homeowners expressing concerns about potential property tax increases. Opponents cited high taxes and questioned the need for a new jail.

Included in the proposal was a separately funded, non-custodial addiction and mental health treatment facility for non-violent offenders which increased support but failed to secure a majority. A disagreement arose among Jackson County officials regarding the wording of a question about a treatment facility that wouldn’t be funded by taxes. A less costly, smaller jail option garnered even less support.

The survey results underscore the challenges facing Jackson County officials as they consider a potential ballot measure to address both the need for a new jail and the community’s concerns about costs and alternative solutions.

