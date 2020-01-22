Jury selection begins in Portland MAX stabbing case

Court staff expect questioning and selecting a jury for Jeremy Christian’s murder trial to take another week with opening arguments in the case starting the day after the jury is chosen.
Christian faces 12-counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder plus hate crime charges for the May 2017 attack on board a MAX train in Northeast Portland that left two men dead and a third seriously wounded. That survivor is Micah Fletcher.
Micah’s father, speaking on the first day of jury selection in Christian’s trial, hopes jurors listen to all of the evidence to reach a verdict. “I want them to look at the evidence,” Michael Fletcher said.
“I’ve seen some of it. I want them to make their own decision. Do they think this person really would not commit something like this again within our society? I personally think, with his track record, that we shouldn’t let him out because I think he’ll do it again.”
Jeremy Christian decided to wear his jail clothes in court during jury selection.
He had the option of wearing street clothes in front of potential jurors but turned it down.