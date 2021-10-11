Klamath Falls stabbing suspect arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest in Klamath Falls.
Police said on the evening of October 9, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue toward Esplanade Avenue when 39-year-old Jedadiah Decker started throwing rocks at the vehicle.
The driver stopped and a 27-year-old male passenger got out and confronted Decker. According to officers, words were exchanged and witnesses saw the victim try to punch Decker, who responded by stabbing the man in the chest.
Decker then fled the scene while the victim got back into the vehicle and was driven to Sky Lakes Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition before being stabilized and transported to a Bend hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said Decker was quickly found a few blocks away from where the stabbing occurred. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest.